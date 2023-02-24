South Mississippi is in the midst of one of the longest stretches of abnormally warm weather ever observed in the region in February. High temperatures have been climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s each afternoon since Monday (February 20) across the three coastal counties, and forecasters expect the abnormal warmth to continue into early March.
The historical average daily temperatures for February 20-28 near the coast run in the middle 60s for highs and middle to upper 40s for lows. Farther away from the effects of the waters of Mississippi Sound, the historical daily averages for highs are a few degrees warmer in the upper 60s, while the historical average lows in the interior are a few degrees cooler in the lower 40s.
In the current warm stretch, the actual daily high temperatures have been running 10 to 15 degrees above the historical averages, and the actual daily low temperatures have been 15 to 20 degrees above normal.
The duration of weather records at most current stations in the Mississippi Coast counties only extend back twenty or thirty years, and many of those contain sizable gaps where data is missing. The exception is Biloxi, which has the most complete and longest series of records where observations go back to 1894.
Biloxi didn’t break any high temperature records during the past week. The nearby cool waters of the Sound kept their afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s, several degrees below the records for each day.
However, dozens of records were set across the southeastern U.S. in what may be the region's most extreme late winter “heat wave.” Records broken on Thursday (February 23) included Slidell 84, New Orleans 83, Hattiesburg 85, Jackson 87, and Baton Rouge 87. Records for those stations go back to the 1890s with the exception of Slidell where the observations go back to 1956.
Thursday was the warmest February day in Tennessee history with both Memphis and Nashville hitting 85 degrees. The earliest in the year that Nashville had previously been that warm was March 12th. Atlanta’s 81 and Tupelo, Mississippi’s 87 were the warmest winter temperatures ever recorded in December, January, or February in those cities.
The primary cause of the historically warm temperatures is an unusually strong and warm dome of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, which has been anchored over the Gulf, northwest Caribbean, and southeastern U.S. all week. A dip in the jet stream in the western U.S., which brought low pressure and blizzard conditions to southern California, actually helped strengthen the high pressure system over the Southeast.
The high pressure will slowly weaken over the weekend allowing a cold front to get close to coastal Mississippi, but the front will likely not have enough push to make it all the way into the Gulf. Another cool front, albeit a very weak one, may finally make it through the area and into the Gulf by Tuesday, giving us a very brief decrease in humidity and slightly cooler overnight temperatures.
However, forecasters still expect temperatures to run 10 to 20 degrees above the historical averages. That includes afternoon high temperatures continuing to reach into the 70s or even lower 80s from now through the first day or two of March.
The strength of the high pressure system over the Southeast has also been keeping it very dry over south Mississippi. Little to no rain has fallen at most locations in Hancock County since February 16. No significant rain is forecast until Thursday, March 2nd, at the earliest. If that forecast comes to pass, it will be the longest dry stretch in Hancock County since the last two weeks of October last fall.
