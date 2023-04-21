Showers on Friday will give way to a nice spring weekend across coastal Mississippi.
Today (Friday, April 21) a cold front that stretches from the Great Lakes southward through Louisiana to the Rio Grande River in south Texas is moving eastward pushing showers and thunderstorms ahead of it.
By Friday night the front is forecast to sweep across Mississippi on its way to Florida and finally out over the Atlantic Ocean. Behind the front, a massive ridge of high pressure will build southward from Canada into the Gulf of Mexico, bringing with it stable, dry, and slightly cooler air for the weekend.
Any lingering clouds on Saturday should clear out by the afternoon. Clouds could increase again on Sunday, but no rain is expected either day. Temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle to upper 70s both days after cool starts in the 50s each morning. It should be a good weekend for outdoor activities, although boaters will have to deal with brisk breezes on both days. The National Weather Service is forecasting winds over Mississippi Sound of 10-15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots.
Skip Rigney is a meteorologist and oceanographer. A Gulf Coast native and resident, he served a number of years as Chief Scientist of the Naval Oceanographic Office at Stennis Space Center.
