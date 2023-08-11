The statistical peak of summer along coastal Mississippi has passed. For now the summer of 2023 continues to ignore the historical averages. However, there is a chance that a weak cool front could provide a brief return to normal temperatures Tuesday or Wednesday next week.
Over the 30 years beginning in 1991 and ending in 2020, the date for the warmest average maximum temperature of 89 to 91 degrees falls between August 6th and 10th depending on the exact location in south Mississippi. The warmest historical averages of daily minimum temperatures (around 75 degrees) tend to peak a little earlier, the last week of July or the first few days of August for many coastal Mississippi locations.
But those are just the averages over three decades. There is considerable variation among the individual summers, and 2023 is straying farther from the average than most. For the last two weeks temperatures have been consistently six to ten degrees hotter than the average peak temperature of summer. Afternoons in the high 90s and low 100s have been followed by warmer-than-normal evenings and nights as humid air has trapped the heat keeping temperatures from falling below the upper 70s or, some nights, even the low 80s.
Today (Friday, August 11) is the seventh consecutive day that the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Slidell has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. They predict that more warnings are likely over the weekend as high temperatures continue to bump up against 100 degrees.
Forecasters and the computer weather models that they use do not have as much skill at predicting breaks in droughts and heat waves as they do with other weather pattern changes. With that in mind, the most reliable models indicate that a cool front should enter north Mississippi on Tuesday (August 15). Cities such as Southaven, Tupelo, and Greenwood are forecast to see overnight lows fall into the 60s.
Whether the cool front makes it to the Gulf Coast bringing lower humidities and capping high temperatures in the lower 90s on Wednesday is still highly uncertain. Even if it does, the respite from the heat will be brief. The same computer models that show the cool front advancing south on Tuesday and Wednesday predict that 100s will return to much of Mississippi by next Thursday and Friday (August 17-18).
