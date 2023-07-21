Friday will be another scorcher across south Mississippi with heat advisories in effect from Texas to Florida and all spots in between. Conditions on Saturday will likely warrant yet another heat advisory, but a temporary change to a wetter weather pattern will return temperatures in coastal Mississippi to more normal ranges for Sunday and Monday.
Friday’s temperatures are forecast to max out in the middle 90s near the coast and upper 90s inland according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Slidell. Heat index values, which factor in the effect of high humidity, are forecast to be in the 105 to 110 range. Skies will be mostly clear and no rain is expected as the work week ends.
On Saturday a frontal boundary will drift slowly southward across the Gulf States. The boundary is not really a cool front, but more of a boundary separating a slightly drier air mass to the north from muggier air to the south. Humidity levels in coastal Mississippi will actually increase as moisture builds up and pools across the Gulf Coast ahead of the front.
With moisture increasing through a deep layer in the atmosphere, along with plenty of rising motion being induced by heating at the surface and an approaching front, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to break out beginning sometime on Saturday. If the rain comes earlier in the day, temperatures may only make it up to the lower 90s. However, if the showers don’t occur until late afternoon or early evening, Saturday may turn out to be one of our hottest and muggiest days of the summer.
The front will stall near the coast on Saturday night and Sunday, which will make showers and thunderstorms possible overnight and into Sunday morning, a departure from the usual timing of summer showers. Rain chances look to be at least 50/50 on Sunday afternoon and with an abundance of clouds, Sunday’s highs are forecast to only reach the upper 80s.
Scattered mostly afternoon showers are possible again Monday. But as the work week progresses, the frontal boundary is expected to dissipate. For most of the upcoming week, it looks like the coverage of showers will decrease back into the isolated to widely scattered range. Afternoon highs, although lower than they have been, are forecast to still reach the lower 90s. Continued high humidity levels will limit how much heat is radiated away at night, keeping temperatures from falling much below the upper 70s.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.