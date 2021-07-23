The Hancock County Tourism Bureau and Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum have teamed up with Mississippi Heroes to host a memorial celebration for Lt. Michael Boutte and Cayce Seal on Nov. 6 at the Bay St. Louis Depot grounds.
The Mississippi Heroes Celebration, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6, will feature an antique car show, live music, a Pastalaya/Jambalaya Cookoff sponsored by Champion Dodge, and a superhero 5K race. It will also include exhibitors, vendors and a kids’ area.
“It’s always been my goal and my dream and my wish that maybe one day we could re-institute Bridge Fest,” Alice Moseley Museum Executive Director Lonnie Falgout said last week. “That was the greatest show in Bay St. Louis. With the BP-funded renovations going on at the Depot District and all the work getting done, this would be the ideal setting, so we’ve put together something special.
“With the unfortunate deaths of some people across the Coast and the COVID-19 pandemic, we came up with the caregivers celebration. It’s going to be honoring first-responders, like Michael Boutte and Cayce Seal, who tragically lost their lives, but it’s also going to honoring caregivers and first-responders who are out there every day helping us all. They’re the heroes. Police, fire-rescue, ambulance workers, lineman like Cayce, doctors and nurses and everybody else who puts themselves out there for us every day.”
Falgout said he and Hancock Tourism Bureau Myrna Green got together with the Mississippi Heroes foundation and the Mississippi Tourism Bureau in Jackson to make the festival happen.
“We’re going to do this first festival on Nov. 6 and it’s going to be an all day thing,” Falgout said. “We’re kicking it off with a 5K race, and the runners are going to be dressed as superheroes. Hopefully we won’t have to, but each year, if we lose a first-responder, we’ll ad their name to it.
“This is going to be a big event and we’re hoping it will encompass the entire Depot District.”
Falgout said Champion Dodge and Hollywood Casino have also stepped up to help sponsor the event.
For more information, contact Katerine Sutton at Mississippi Heroes@gmail.com; The Alice Moseley museum at alicemoseley@gmial.com; or Lonnie Falgout at ljsrinms@yahoo.com. For car show information, contact Terry at aspenac9771@aol.com.
