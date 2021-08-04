Members of the Hancock Middle School (HMS) and Hancock High School (HHS) Beta Clubs recently attended the National Beta Convention in Orlando, Florida. Although most students attended the convention virtually, HMS student Raleigh Seal attended the convention in person. HMS students placing at the national convention are as follows:
Paige Kreher, 6th Grade Math - 10th Place
Abigail Lopez, Sculpture - 7th Place
Elise Johnson, Two-Dimensional Design - 10th Place
Hancock High Beta Club had thirty-one students attend the convention virtually. HHS Beta Club placed in five areas at the national convention. They are as follows:
Linen Golding, Creative Writing Division 1 - 2nd Place
HHS Beta Club, Portfolio/Scrapbook - 3rd Place
Justin Lee, Science 9 - 6th Place
Stephanie Austin, Apparel Design - 8th Place
Lauren LaCroix, Science 11 - 10th Place
HHS Beta Club member and the new Mississippi State Secretary, Soraya Dortch, was inducted by outgoing State Secretary, Stephanie Austin. This is only the second time in school history that HHS Beta Club has held both the outgoing and incoming officer position.
Congratulations to all of our Beta Club members for their wonderful representation of HMS and HHS at the annual Beta Club Convention!
