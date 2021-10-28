The Hancock High School faculty, staff and students are so proud to present the 2021 Homecoming Court. Their field show will begin on Friday, October 29 at 625pm. The queen will be crowned at the end of that ceremony.
FRESHMEN
Our first freshman maid is Cambria Nicole Necaise. She is the daughter of Brandy and Scott Necaise. Cambria is a member of HHS Student Council. She is also a member of the volleyball, softball, and basketball teams.
Our next freshman maid is Lila Ashley Turner. She is the daughter of Amy and David Turner. Lila is a member of Future Business Leaders of America as well as the basketball and volleyball teams. She also plays club volleyball and travel basketball.
SOPHOMORES
Our first sophomore maid is Demi Paris Chotto. She is the daughter of Patti and Robert Chotto. Demi is a member of Interact Club.
Trinitee Michelle Hill is our next sophomore maid. She is the daughter of Stacey Goodloe and Kevin Hill,Jr. Trinitee plays bass clarinet in the Pride of Hancock Marching Band where she is on the leadership team.
JUNIORS
Our first junior maid is Jenna Victoria Antunica. She is the daughter of Devin and Victor Antunica. Jenna is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, Beta Club, and Health Occupations Students of America. She is also a member of the competition dance group at Arabesque School of Dance.
Madison Ann Delger is our next junior maid. She is the daughter of Dara and Peter Delger. Madison serves as Junior Class Secretary, Beta Club Campaign Manager, and Future Business Leaders of America Secretary. She is also a member of Health Occupations Students of America, History and Government Club, and HYPE. Madison is a third year flyer on the HHS Cheer Team as well.
SENIORS
Our first senior maid is Soraya Adrianna Dortch. She is the daughter of Stacey Goodloe and Kevin Hill, Jr. Soraya is currently serving Mississippi Beta State Secretary and HHS Beta Club President. She is also a member of National Honor Society, Yearbook Staff, Student Council, Spanish National Honor Society, Interact Club, National Technical Honor Society, Robotics Club, and FCA. Soraya is also the captain of the HHS Talons Dance Team.
Our next senior maid is Mackenzie Alexis Galbraith. She is the daughter of Lynn and Aaron Jones and the late Dennis Galbraith. Mackenzie is a member of National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Student Council, HOSA, Science Club, and Interact Club. She also serves as president of National Technical Honor Society, and she is a member of the HHS Volleyball team as well as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Volleyball Club.
Gaynell Shay Moore is also a senior. She is the daughter of Lori and John Moore. Shay is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, and the youth group at Faith Assembly. She also serves as co-editor of the yearbook.
Our last senior maid is Jade Elizabeth Moran. She is the daughter of Brandy and James Moran. Jade is a member of Family Career and Community Leaders of America and the HHS Track and Field Team.
Hancock High School Student Body Maid is Karlie Rachelle Denius. She is a senior. Karlie is the daughter of Rachel and John Denius. She is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, Andrew Hill Photography Senior Model Team, and of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Karlie is also a 4 year Student Council Representative and Design Chair of the Beta Club. She has also played HHS varsity soccer for 6 years, having been named defensive player of the year, and plays travel soccer for Gulf Coast United.
Our Hancock High School Football Maid is Alexis Marie Spiers. She is a senior. Alexis is the daughter of Anne and Danny Spiers. She is a member of Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, and National Technical Honor Society. Alexis plays on the HHS softball team as well as the Gulf Coast Shockers softball travel team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.