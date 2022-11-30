When the five branches of the Hancock County Library System open their doors in December, “A Storybook Holiday” will welcome library patrons for a month-long seasonal celebration. According to HCLS executive director John Brdecka, this December’s event marks the 28th year for the library’s popular Holiday Tree Gala, the longest running event of its kind in Mississippi. “This is a highlight of our year,” said Brdecka, “and is truly a partnership effort of the HCLS and its library foundation.”
Opening Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Holiday Tree Gala is a community-wide event which invites participating businesses and other organizations to create a holiday tree inspired by and decorated to reflect a theme chosen annually by the Hancock County Library Foundation which provides support for various library programs. The Holiday Tree Gala is open to all businesses and organizations in Hancock County.
“Last year, due to the lingering pandemic, as well as to support our interest in increasing participation by the communities and businesses throughout Hancock County, we extended our reach beyond the Bay St. Louis Library to include our Diamondhead, Kiln, Pearlington, and Waveland branches,” Brdecka added. “Our approach to decentralize and branch out to all branches was a big success. The library realized an increase in the total number of sponsored holiday trees, plus an overall increase in public attendance.” During December 2021 more than 10,000 people visited the five branches which make up the Hancock County Library System.
Prior to the 2021 event, the Library Foundation of Hancock County had limited it’s tree gala to just the Bay St. Louis library branch location. Last year’s event saw 110 area businesses and organizations displaying custom designed holiday trees at the tree gala.
Businesses and organizations interested in participating this year should contact their local library now to reserve a space. Exhibitors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Interested persons, organizations, and businesses are urged to act quickly as spaces for trees are limited. The deadline for tree registration has been extended to Thursday, November 17, with trees to be installed the week of November 28, 2022..
This year trees will be judged by categories with a variety of awards, such as Best of Show and a People’s Choice award. With the theme of, “A Storybook Holiday,” judges for December’s event will include notable area authors Johnnie Bernhard (MS), Carolyn Haines (AL), and Julie Smith (MS).
In addition to what’s expected to be more than 120 decked-out holiday trees during December the libraries are conducting a Holiday Scavenger Hunt designed especially for its youngest patrons. Children will search for the hidden ornament at each of the five HCLS branches with a lottery drawing for prizes at the end of the month.
The event attendance is open to the public and is free of charge. For additional information or to sign up to enter “A Storybook Holiday” as a tree exhibiter in the holiday gala, contact any of the five HCLS library branch locations, or call 228-467-5282.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.