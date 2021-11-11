The Porch
Located inside historic Century Hall, The Porch is a beautifully quaint shop full of an assortment of exceptional items. The Porch started on Magazine St. in New Orleans and was there for 12 years until relocating to “The Bay” in 2017.
The owner, JoAnn Saucier, curates an inculcating and interesting mix of goods that are not only unique to The Porch, but also Old Town Bay St. Louis.
Shoppers can find a creative collection of home decor, jewelry, gifts, and delicious nibbles including Chef Maria’s “In the Cooler” pickup gourmet meals and desserts. JoAnn stated that she strives to find items “that make people smile and puts a bright spot in their day”.
During this November’s 2nd Saturday, The Porch will be open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. They will have Chef Maria serving grilled cheese and tomato soup for lunch, along with other refreshments.
Live music will be performed by RJ Pierce & Joy Mehrtens on ukuleles from 5-7 p.m. Be sure not to miss the opportunity to visit The Porch this 2nd Saturday and experience the vibrant energy this shop brings in making Bay St. Louis truly “A Place Apart”.
Fleurty Girl
Back in 2009, Fleurty Girl opened its first retail store on Oak Street in New Orleans. After successfully opening six more locations in Louisiana, owner Lauren Haydel decided to make her first move into Mississippi territory in July 2020 and set up her 8th location in Old Town Bay St. Louis.
Starting with a small temporary property on Main Street, Fleurty Girl moved into it’s “forever home” at 216 Main St. on Friday, November 6.
The new, bright green location has 800 square-feet of retail space, three vacation rentals, a front porch with rocking chairs, and lots of fun finds including gifts, jewelry, and decor.
Even though Fleurty Girl declares themselves as “New Orleans inspired with most of the items made by local New Orleanians”, the recent move to Bay St Louis has influenced a lot of their inventory to be more focused around their new neighbors and Hancock county. Be sure to stop by Fleurty Girl this 2nd Saturday and see what all the hype is about.
Check out the artwork of Janet Densmore
and Kit Barksdale at Gallery 220
Don’t miss Second Saturday on November 13th at Gallery 220 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the corner of Main and Toulme, featuring artists Janet Densmore and Kit Barksdale. These artists offer a variety of handmade works: Jewelry, small sculpture, paintings, and more.You might find familiar Densmores landscapes and seascapes.
A closer look reveals some paintings even change color glowing iridescent. “The quiet beauty I see here contrasts with the light show in the big sky above, WOW! I respond to that,” says Densmore. Light changes, my paintings change, as you move in relation to them and as the daylight shifts over the course of the day. As for bringing things “down to earth,” this artist also makes “Kitchen Works.
Why shouldn’t folks have art objects they can enjoy in the kitchen?” Small sculptures have puns for titles. ‘Cutting Down on Fats” features a toy soldier stabbing a block of cheese with his bayonet, “Controlling Carbs” shows a tiny farmer aiming his shotgun at a large cupcake.
Visitors will find a variety of art pieces to choose from in all price ranges.
Kit Barksdale’s paintings and mixed media pieces explode with color. Her “LandEscapes,” are tree portraits drawn from actual trees found in the Bay and the Pass. The “Love Letter” series is as bright as the LandEscapes and feature whimsical whit.
