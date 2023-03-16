Earlier this month, young adults with Futrhro Training worked alongside volunteers with Keep Waveland Beautiful picking up litter in the city.
The group began at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Herlihy Street and expanded its clean up efforts throughout surrounding streets.
Futrhro Training founder Willie Moody said the non-profit is led by several community members including Thomas Antoine, retired police officer, who serves as chairman; Dwayne Antoine, a former college football player, who serves as vice-president, and Michael Joseph, who leads the Constance Cares for Cancer parade and fundraiser each year, among other community service ventures.
“We just came together, sat down and had a meeting one day and we wanted to give back to the kids,” Moody said. “We applaud everybody. We work together. A lot of kids can’t afford football training and a lot of kids love football. So we wanted to do something that would help them to learn life. Nothing’s ever given to you, so you have to earn what you want.”
Moody said the group provides mentorship, tutoring, and training in agility, speed, and positions in football.
Currently, the training offered is for football, but Moody said several youth who play fast-pitch softball, baseball, and basketball have been attending.
Moody said Futrhro also offers construction classes and KWB is planning to have someone from Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries speak to the youth about animals.
“We develop life skills, honesty, integrity, unity, and fair play,” Moody said. “We teach and instill values such as personal responsibility, commitment, accountability, discipline, sacrifice, and teamwork. We try to teach positive impact on the school, community, and the towns itself.”
Moody said he works with four schools: Hancock High, Bay High, St. Stanislaus, and Pass Christian High.
He said it’s about recognizing the youth. On Friday nights, he attended football games and on Wednesdays, he would visit the schools to present a Player of the Week. This year, Moody said, he recognized about 35 youth. The awards also include Players of the Year from each school and coach of the year was awarded to the Hancock coach.
Futrhro works with youth ages five to college level, Moody said.
“Everyone is welcome, it’s free of charge, no cost to the parents,” he added.
Right now, the group meets on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at the softball fields on Central Avenue in Waveland and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. at the Waveland Lighthouse, located at the end of Coleman Avenue on the beach.
Moody said that Saturday’s clean up with KWB was the group’s first community service project.
Many of the volunteers were some of Moody’s younger participants.
“It’s great to have the small ones because you can guide them, lead them, and they can understand as they get older what you’ve taught them,” Moody said. “What I hope is that they see that not only does the community give to them, they’re giving back to the community.”
Moody said he and other Futrhro mentors also focus on keeping the youth on the right track.
“Trouble’s easy to get in and hard to get out of,” he said. “We just want to help them do the right things.”
Moody said he has plans to reach out to other cities about community service opportunities.
The main source of information, which includes upcoming events and training dates, is the group’s Facebook Page, Futrhro Training. Parents can also reach Moody at 228-342-5496.
One of the upcoming events is a fundraising fish fry on March 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Clarence Harris Community Center, located at MLK Park on Herlihy Street in Waveland. The plates will be $12 and will include fish, green beans, potato salad, cake, bread, and drink.
If anyone would like to donate to the non-profit, Moody said they can reach out via Facebook or email futrhrotraining@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.