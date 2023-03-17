A strong cold front was forecast to move through south Mississippi on Friday morning. Cold air behind the front will give the Mississippi Coast a weekend that feels more like winter than early spring. The coldest temperatures will occur Sunday night and early Monday morning, bringing the possibility of frost all the way to the coast. A light freeze is possible in interior areas of the coastal counties.
Forecasters expect Saturday to be a raw day with mostly cloudy skies and brisk north winds. Temperatures will begin the day in the 40s and only rise into the lower to middle 50s by afternoon.
Saturday night will be cold, but lingering clouds are expected to act as a blanket, keeping enough heat from radiating out into space that temperatures are forecast to fall only into the lower 40s or upper 30s.
Sunday night could be a different story, however. If the clouds move out of the area and the winds die down to near calm, then much of the heat gained during the day will be lost from the ground and lower atmosphere by early Monday morning.
Even if the official air temperatures, which are measured six feet above ground, fall only into the middle 30s Sunday night and early Monday, then the temperatures of exposed surfaces, especially those near the ground such as grass, leaves and other vegetation, can fall to below freezing and frost can form. That could spell trouble for tender plants that people have moved outside for the spring as well as some of the developing fruit that have formed on shrubs that have already bloomed in the very mild weather of the last month.
At inland locations away from the warming influence of the waters of Mississippi Sound and Bay St. Louis, it is possible that official air temperatures may even fall below the freezing mark resulting in a heavy frost and an even higher risk of damage to flowers and young fruit.
Although they are unusual, freezes this late in March in coastal Mississippi are not unheard of. In over 100 years of records for the Gulfport-Biloxi area, freezes have occurred later than March 18th ten times.
What will make this weekend’s shot of cold air especially jarring for some plants, as well as some people, is that it comes at the end of one of the warmest winters on record for not only south Mississippi but much of the eastern half of the United States from Texas to Maine. In statistics released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, December 2022 through February 2023 ranked as one of the five warmest winters in the last 128 years of record keeping in every state in the southeastern United States. It was the third warmest winter during that period for the state of Mississippi.
