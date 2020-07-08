This Saturday, July 11, marks the return of Old Town Merchants Association’s Second Saturday Artwalk in downtown Bay St. Louis — just in time for the sixth annual Frida Fest.
Smith & Lens owners Ann Madden Sandy Maggio founded the event to honor Frida Kahlo de Rivera, a famed surrealist painter from Mexico who became a feminist icon nearly 40 years after her death. The fest quickly took off, with dozens of Frida Kahlo enthusiasts vying to win the “Frida Be You & Me” Frida look-alike contest every year.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the look-alike contest will be a “virtual” contest.
Madden and Maggio urge everyone to register through the link at their Facebook page profile or Instagram and post pictures of yourself dressed as the feminist icon all month long. Use the hash-tag #FridaFestBSL. Proceeds will be shared with the Krewe de Mayahuel.
The winners will be announced on July 31. See www.smithandlens.com for more.
Meanwhile, all the other Second Saturday festivities will continue. While the shops will be open late and all the Old Town merchants look to recapture the usual fun of Second Saturday, they are asking everyone to be cognizant of social distancing rules and be prepared to “mask up.”
As always, there are two “Hot Spots” designated for the Old Town visitors. This month’s Hot Spots are Tami Curtis Gallery and Studio at The Shops of Century Hall at 112 S. Second St.; and Salty Soul Outfitters at 126 Main St.
There are “Hot Spot” activities scheduled from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and there will be live music from 4-7 p.m.
Tami Curtis Gallery
and Studio
The Shops of Century Hall, 112 South
Second Street
An artist celebrating another artist is a beautiful thing to watch.
Tami Curtis, owner of Tami Curtis Gallery and Studio located in The Shops of Century Hall, allows for visitors to truly visit. While Tami sits in her studio, which doubles as her gallery, she invites visitors to watch her during her painting process and ask any questions they may have.
Tami spent much of her career in New Orleans where she put her artwork on display in Tami Curtis Gallery and Studio on Magazine Street. But, when she and her husband decided they wanted to purchase a home they came to Bay Saint Louis. “We liked the vibe and the people,” said Tami about her move.
She found The Shops of Century Hall and settled into her new digs with ease. While Tami now resides in Bay Saint Louis full time, her artwork does not. Showcasing art in galleries from Bay Saint Louis to Ponchatoula and Shreveport to Vicksburg - Tami is everywhere. A self described lover of travel, it’s no hardship for her to pack up new paintings and check into the galleries when she’d like.
Tami is currently in the midst of a large project with the National Audubon Society. She is painting wildlife to be used for placards along Highway 90 to span the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast. Her husband, Perry Guy, will write poems to accompany each placard. The project will be turned into a book that will be available for purchase once the project reaches completion.
Tami and Perry are a real power couple, especially where their art is concerned. Perry is an author and has written three children’s books that focus on the Gulf Coast. Tami has illustrated two of her husband’s books and their work can be found at www.thepainterandpoet.com.
Tami’s own work can be viewed on her online gallery at www.tamicurtisstudios.com where you can also purchase one of her pieces. Visit with Tami this Second Saturday, July 11th from 4 to 7 pm. She will have Bradley Bones playing music from 5 to 7 pm inside The Shops of Century Hall. A speaker will be set up on the front porch for all those who would like to remain socially distant. Please remember to bring your masks! Tami will have her Frida fans for sale again this year - $12 for each beautifully hand crafted fan with Frida art. Visit Tami at The Shops of Century Hall at 112 S 2nd St, Bay St Louis, MS 39520.
Check out The Shops of Century Hall’s new website here: www.shopsofcenturyhall.com
Salty Soul Outfitters
126 Main Street
Tucked away inside the historic Stevenson building on Main Street, Salty Soul Outfitters is a stumble upon gold mine for vacationers and locals alike.
Jane Kulpeksa brought Salty Soul Outfitters to Main Street to fill a void. With no shops on Main Street catering to menswear, Jane decided to create a surf shop type feel with Salty Soul and fill it with products for men and women.
Salty Soul Outfitters opened in 2019 and has stood tall against a storm of factors that could’ve threatened to take the storm down with them. Algae bloom, COVID-19 - the little shop is still standing. Jane is no stranger to the ups and downs of retail, though. She has owned and operated Bay-Tique since 2013 and The Carroll House Bed and Breakfast from 2011 to 2020. Jane tries to keep Salty Soul Outfitters as socially conscious as possible. She hunts for free trade, recycled and American made products to offer to Bay Saint Louis. Her shop offers some incredible name brand products that are durable and comfortable, making it a must stop for those who enjoy staying active. T-shirts with artwork from local artists and those sought after Bay Saint Louis branded tees are perfect purchases for a BSL lover.
Salty Soul Outfitters will be hosting the Dave Mayley Band for Second Saturday from 4-7 pm. It’s going to be a great time with hors d’oeuvres, beer and Southern Girl Cookies out front. Stop in to chat and shop - 10% off will be offered to shoppers wearing a mask and another 10% off for any socially conscious purchase. Visit Salty Soul Outfitters at 126 Main St, Bay St Louis. Visit the website at www.saltysoul.life to see more of their selection.
