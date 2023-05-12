The concerns of a typical Mississippian include getting the mortgage and utilities paid, putting food on the table, and maybe getting the kids to sports practice. It’s not surprising that most people don’t give much thought to an Earth Day or even the whole month of April as Earth Month, to spend some time thinking about how our lives are impacting the planet we live on. [Note; the ONLY planet we have to live on.]
Those who do study the effect on the planet of how we’re living our lives tend to use the terms ‘Climate Change’ or ‘Global Warming’. Although there are quite a number of things mankind does that affect our climate, the most relatable to the average person is driving our cars. Given that automobiles have been around for over a century, and that we’ve had over a billion vehicles burning gasoline for several decades now, there is now a measurable effect in the atmosphere. Climate Change deniers focus on the fact that the atmosphere is made up of naturally-occurring CO2. But the CO2 that is produced by burning gasoline in our cars (and by power plants that use other fossil fuels) has an identifiable chemical signature (a different isotope composition).
I’ll say it again. The CO2 that comes from burning fossil fuels has a different chemical signature than naturally-occurring CO2.
That means that agencies such as NASA and NOAA can measure how much our human activities (like driving our cars) are adding to the greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.
And the answer is – it’s enough that it’s causing an effect.
It is essentially putting a thicker and thicker blanket [of greenhouse gas] over the Earth. Like a greenhouse, the sun’s rays get through to heat up what’s inside, but less and less of the infrared rays of heat can escape. The result is what many scientists call ‘Global Warming’. But it’s always hot in Mississippi during the summer, right? So I thought I’d introduce another way of referring to this effect.
Maybe we should call it Global Excess Energy. Although scientists like my colleagues as Stennis think of heat as energy, it’s not clear that the average person thinks of it that way.
But when a tornado rips apart a community like Rolling Fork, everybody sees that that tornado had LOTS of energy.
When Hurricane Harvey dumped in excess of 60 inches of rain (that’s 5 ft!), people see ‘energy’, not ‘heat’.
And we all have our Katrina stories. How much destructive energy there was in the storm surge and the winds we all experienced!
It’s somewhat curious that scientists will not attribute any specific event like these to Climate Change. That’s because Climate Change is more of a statistics thing.
Let me use this analogy.
From 1927 thru 1998, only two players in major league baseball – Babe Ruth and Roger Maris – were able to hit 60 homeruns in a season. From 1998 to 2001, it happened seven more times! Investigations that followed showed that Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa were ‘juicing’. They were taking Performance Enhancing Drugs that gave them excess energy. They still had to have the skill to hit a major league fastball (the conditions that create a hurricane still had to exist for Katrina to happen), but when they hit it – it had that much extra ‘juice’ to make it that much more memorable. Yes, we’ve had hurricanes before. And McGwire and Bonds and Sosa had hit homeruns before. It’s just that it was more likely that a specific homerun in their juicing years was the result of their ‘excess energy’. Similarly, whether it’s Katrina or Harvey or Rolling Fork, one can’t say that it was due to Climate Change. But we can say that it’s more likely.
Breaking out of this cycle has a known solution – burn less fossil fuel. That’s why there’s so much focus on technologies such as Electric Vehicles (EVs) and solar panels. Since our current economic structure is built around fossil fuels, doing this on a grand scale becomes the challenge of this generation.
And that’s where Climate Change becomes political. How (and how fast) we transition to an economy based on renewable-energy sources will be driven by policies put in place by our elected leaders.
And just like so many things around our house, the longer we put it off, the more it will cost.
Understand this is tough stuff when we’re busy getting the kids to soccer practice. But it’s worth our attention, and the attention of our elected leaders. As climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says, “I’m convinced that the single most important thing that anyone can do [on this issue] is Talk about it.” So let’s do it!
