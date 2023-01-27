February begins next week, and it is a month of seasonal change and contrast in south Mississippi. Unlike most of our neighbors in states to the north, for whom February is just another month of gray, bone-chilling winter, along the Gulf Coast there are almost always more than a few days that remind us that spring is just around the corner.
Unlike January, for which the climatological daily average temperature at the end of the month is a mere one degree higher than on New Year’s Day, the historical daily average temperature of 56 degrees for Waveland for February 28th is five degrees warmer than the daily average for February 1st.
During February warm spells, afternoon temperatures in Hancock County occasionally climb above 80 degrees. This is especially true at inland locations in the county. The ground warms quicker in the spring and summer than the inner shelf waters of the Gulf and Mississippi Sound. Sometimes when it’s warm and sunny north of I-10, say in Necaise, it can be cloudy and 5-10 degrees cooler nearer the coast due to coastal water temperatures being in the 50s.
When warm, humid air from further south in the Gulf moves north over those cool, coastal waters the result can be sea fog and low clouds. Those foggy, damp, cool conditions can cover all of south Mississippi, but it’s also not unusual to find them persisting along the Highway 90 corridor even as warm sunshine causes them to evaporate and break up north of I-10.
While mild February weather often entices people to head to the nearest garden store to browse their early springtime offerings, it’s important to remember that winter isn’t over. The coldest temperatures ever recorded on the Gulf Coast occurred during a frigid arctic outbreak in mid-February in 1899. Biloxi’s temperature dropped to one degree while the mercury in Mobile fell to one degree below zero. Some New Orleans residents braved the cold to stand on the levee and watch ice chunks float down the Mississippi River.
Most of us will probably not see conditions that cold again in February, or any other month, on the Gulf Coast in our lifetimes. Still, record lows for every date in February are in the teens and twenties for locations in the three coastal counties. The average date for the last spring freeze ranges from March 4th near the coast to March 12th for inland Hancock County. A few rogue freezes have occurred as late as the end of March through mid-April.
However, January 2023 will end and February 2023 will begin on a much milder note. The computer weather models indicate that freezing temperatures are very unlikely through at least the first several days of February. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to be in the middle 60s to low 70s through Wednesday of the upcoming week, which is five to ten degrees above the historical averages for this time of year.
The passage of a cool front mid-week is forecast to push temperatures back down to near or slightly below the historical average levels for early February, which for daily lows are in the lower 40s near the coast and upper 30s inland and for daily highs are in the lower 60s.
