Summer brings thunderstorms, and that’s especially true in the southeastern United States. Even though these common weather systems get their name from the harmless rumbling sounds they produce, a lethal threat comes from the phenomenon that causes the thunder.
Over the past 10 years, lightning has killed an average of 22 Americans annually with 19 killed in 2022. Lightning is not only a personal risk but can also cause significant property damage. In 2022 lightning-related insurance claims in the U.S. totaled $952 million according to the Insurance Information Institute. The national average cost per claim was $15,280.
Florida has the unenviable distinction of leading the nation almost every year in deaths due to lightning. Florida sees more lightning per square mile than anywhere else in the United States. Thunderstorms on average occur more than 70 days per year in most of the Sunshine State. Add a population of 21 million people, which is nearly three times the combined populations of Mississippi and Louisiana, mix with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, and it is almost assured that some people will be killed by lightning each year.
Although we have fewer people, coastal Mississippi gets almost as many lightning flashes per square mile as Florida each year. Along the Gulf Coastal Plain stretching from Mobile, across the coastal counties of Mississippi, and throughout southeast Louisiana, an average of 20 to 30 cloud-to-ground lightning flashes occur per square mile per year. That’s according to an analysis conducted by the Vaisala Corporation of data from their National Lightning Detection Network.
John Jensenius is a lightning safety specialist with the National Weather Service. He reviewed the circumstances surrounding lightning deaths in the U.S. for the years 2006-2019. He found that almost two-thirds of the people killed were engaged in leisure activities. More fatalities occurred while involved in water-related activities than any other single category. According to Jensenius, “Fishing was, by far, the most deadly activity, accounting for slightly less than 10% of the total lightning deaths. It was followed by beach activities, camping, farming/ranching, boating, riding a bike/motorcycle/ATV, social gatherings, soccer, walking to or from the home or vehicle, yard work, and hiking.”
Many of us learned that if we see a flash of lightning, count the number of seconds until we hear thunder, then divide the number of seconds by five, we can estimate the distance in miles between us and the lightning. That’s because sound travels through air at a speed of about one mile every five seconds.
But that only tells you the distance to lightning that has already occurred and nothing about where the next bolt will strike at the incredibly hot temperature of 53,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Given that cloud-to-ground strikes have been documented to occur as far as 25 miles from the main thunderstorm cloud, the best course of action is to head indoors or to a car or truck as soon as you hear thunder or see lightning. The National Weather Service’s lightning safety mottos are, “When thunder roars, go indoors,” and “When you see a flash, dash inside.”
Even a short delay in taking action could mean the difference between life and death. John Jensenius noted in his 2020 report that, “Based on the media reports of the fatal incidents, many victims were either headed to safety at the time of the fatal strike or were just steps away from safety.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.