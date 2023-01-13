The Old Town Merchants Association and its members invite you to experience the Second Saturday Art Walk on Jan. 14. This month's Second Saturday celebration includes the seventh annual "Dolly Should" event honoring legendary entertainer Dolly Parton.
The Dolly Should celebration was the brainchild of Smith & Lens owners Ann Madden and Sandy Maggio, who believe that "Dolly Should" visit Bay St. Louis for her birthday.
The electrifying Reba Douglas will be the Dolly Should emcee and also perform.
Dolly Look-Alike contest registration is at 5:30 p.m. with a $10 entry fee, which will be donated to a local charity.
Line up for the contest begins at 7 p.m. The contest itself will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Mockingbird Cafe front porch.
Make sure you dress up in your best dolly get-up, because man of the Old Town merchants will have specials for their Sparkly Dolly Should Shoppers.
This month's Second Saturday "Hot Spots" include Serious Bread at 131-D Main Street, 228-231-1214; the Alice Moseley Folk Art & Antique Museum at 1928 Depot Way, 228-467-9223; and Murky Waters, 126 Main St., 228-242-4505.
