The 2nd annual Constance Cares for Cancer parade rolled through Bay St. Louis and Waveland on Saturday, paying tribute to those who have passed away from cancer, those who are currently battling the disease and survivors.
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith, who is a Stage 4 cancer survivor, thanked the crowd for participating in this year’s event.
“I went through that battle and it is a very difficult battle,” he said. “But, you got to stay positive, stay strong. The community bundles together, we’re not separate communities, we’re one community. We’re all one people.”
Elaine Parker of Bay St. Louis was this year’s honorary speaker, who was also celebrating her birthday.
“Today is a blessed day for me,” she said. “As of Oct. 1, I found out that I was cancer (lung) free. Today, the Lord allowed me to see 68 years. So I’m grateful and thankful for all the Lord has done for me.”
Bay St. Louis native LaChina Ozment also spoke about her battle with acute lymphatic leukemia, which is typically found in children ages two-to-eight-years old.
She said she was diagnosed in 2015 at the age of 40.
Due to her age, Ozment said she was unable to be treated at children’s hospitals Le Bonheur and St. Jude.
As a result, her oncologist worked with the leukemia specialists at the hospitals to decide a course of treatment.
Ozment said she had a stem cell transplant. However, after three years her transplant failed, but retook on its own.
“Specialists said that this has never been heard of happening,” she said.
However, last year, a 45 percent blast leukemia returned in her bone marrow.
“The chemotherapy they administered was too strong and caused me to have two subdural hematomas,” she said. “I had a 45-day hospital stay, three brain surgeries, 40 pound weight loss while being cared for in step-down ICU last year,” Ozment said. “Now, the leukemia has returned a third time in my spinal fluid and a 35 percent blast in my bone marrow. Today, after a week hospital stay receiving chemotherapy via IV and via a device in my brain called an Ommaya Reservoir, I still have one percent leukemia cells in my bone marrow.”
She said she is going to be admitted to the hospital once again on Oct. 25 for five days to receive more IV chemotherapy to “stamp out that one percent.”
“Even though I have great insurance and things like that, the cost of my medical bills is over $1.5 million,” Ozment said. “I have never had a hospital stay that was not at least $100,000.”
But Ozment said that she will be the first to say that she has endured “unthinkable physical pain, emotional turmoil, mental distress, and things that you just can’t even explain and never want anyone else to have to endure.”
“But, God is loving and able to care for each of us in such a special way,” she said. “That He has a proven track record of never leaving us. Always with us and He definitely is in complete control of our situation. God is a healer. So stay strong, positive, and live.”
This year, 29 local families battling cancer were honored, Constance Cares for Cancer founder Michael Joseph said. Each family received a check for $250 on Saturday.
The families also received a gift basket, courtesy of the Constables Department of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he added.
Joseph said that more than 150 vehicles paraded from Bay St. Louis to Waveland’s MLK Park.
Jospeh also thanked local organizations for providing “boots on the ground” help.
Those include:
• Waveland Community Unity
• Waveland Helping Hands Community
• Retrofit
• Hancock County NAACP
• All About You marketing from Alabama
• Dedicated Men Mentoring
Next year’s event will also include a golf tournament in September, prior to October’s parade.
Learn more about Constance Cares for Cancer through Facebook; Constancecaresforcancer.org and constancecares4cancer@gmail.com.
