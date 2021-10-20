The second annual Constance Cares for Cancer parade is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 23.
Hancock County native Michael Joseph is the founder of the organization, which provides financial support for local families battling cancer.
Michael’s mother, Constance Joseph of Waveland, passed away in 2012 from colon cancer.
Long before his mother became ill, Michael knew that he would return to his hometown to give back.
Michael works in real estate in Texas.
In addition to providing for cancer patients, he also hosts backpack giveaways during back-to-school months.
Prior to his mother’s illness, Michael said, he never realized the full extent of the struggles and burdens associated with not only the cancer treatments themselves, but also finding reliable transportation and lodging for those who seek treatment at MD Anderson in Houston.
“I wanted to take our pain and turn it into a passion, and impact other lives with the same struggle,” Michael said.
In addition to raising funds, Michael also drives from Houston to Hancock County to pick up patients and take them back to Houston for their treatments.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Washington Street Pier in Bay St. Louis. It will run down South Beach Boulevard to Coleman Avenue in Waveland, over the railroad tracks to Herlihy Street and ends at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.
So far, Michael said, there are about 20 vehicles registered to parade. The deadline to register vehicles is Thursday, Oct. 21 at midnight. People can register at www.constancecaresforcancer.org.
After the parade, Constance Cares for Cancer will present checks to families in need to help cover medical and personal expenses related to cancer treatments, Michael said. Proceeds are evenly distributed amongst families.
“We ask that anyone who has won the battle with cancer or even lost someone to it to decorate your vehicle and join us in the parade in memory of your loved one,” Michael said.
This year’s guest speaker will be cancer survivor Elaine Parker of Bay St. Louis, Michael said.
Michael said he is planning to expand next year’s fundraising event to include a golf tournament in September, prior to October’s parade.
Learn more about Constance Cares for Cancer through Facebook; Constancecaresforcancer.org; and constancecares4cancer
@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.