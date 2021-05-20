This week, Central Bible Church celebrated the opening of its newest community outreach, the Clothesline.
“The best little free boutique on the Gulf Coast,” Connie Lyons, outreach pastor for the King’s Kitchen said.
The Clothesline joins the church’s other community program, the King’s Kitchen, which has been open since November 2012, serves free meals five days a week in a restaurant-style setting where guests are served their food.
There are clothes available for all ages at the Clothesline, Lyons said. A children’s section features outfits and shoes. There are also clothing and shoes for young adults, as well as adult men and women.
Lyons said that several community members donated the clothes, shoes, and accessories that now fill the space.
“Elise Deano reached out on Facebook to the residents of Hancock County,” Lyons said. “Yuki (Northington) with the Social Chair, and Dolly Lunburg, and just a host of people really reached out.”
Lyons said that she would also like to thank Burke’s Outlet for donating more than 1,000 hangers.
The clothing items are hung and separated, marked by size and clothing type, Lyons said.
There are also “hot pick” items, she said, which include jewelry and handbags.
“We don’t charge for anything,” she said.
Lyons said a styling station was also added, where local hairstylists and barbers are going to donate time to cut, shampoo, and style hair for free.
She said that services like this will help prepare people for a job interview or “just to feel good about themselves.”
If a stylist would like to volunteer their services, they are asked to bring their own materials, and also have their certification or license up to date.
The Clothesline also has personal hygiene products available.
The Clothesline is currently available by appointment only, Lyons said. People can make appointments via the King’s Kitchen Facebook page or call 228-493-4796 and leave a message.
Anyone who would like to donate can stop by the Clothesline between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are asking that you do not drop anything off, but to come inside and see an attendant,” she said. “Because we have to go through the clothes, we want to make sure they’re clean, make sure they’re in good care.”
Lyons said clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and handbags may be donated.
Central Bible Church pastor Mike Ramsey said that he is “impressed” with the Clothesline.
“Connie caught the vision that I had, several others caught that vision and I’m just impressed with what they’ve done and they’ve done it in such a short time,” Ramsey said. “It shows the importance of teamwork and folks really catching hold of a vision to really want to help people in the community.”
The King’s Kitchen and Clothesline are located at 2005 Longfellow Rd. in Bay St. Louis.
The King’s Kitchen serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit Facebook at the King’s Kitchen.
