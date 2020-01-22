The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre will open its first show of the New Year, the hilarious comedy, “Farce of Nature” on Jan. 24. Comic fireworks explode in the absurdly funny Southern-fried romp that takes us to the Reel ‘Em Inn, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks.
The proprietor, D. Gene Wilburn, is looking forward to a peaceful weekend on the lake. But there are two chances of that happening - slim and none. The comedy writing team of Jones Hope Wooten will have you laughing throughout the show! The show’s actors do show-stopping entrances, run in and out of multi- doors, dive behind the couch, and deliver funny lines.
The show is directed and produced by Cheryl Grace. The cast includes Mike Schultz, Keith Gregory, Lana Price, Paul Bernard, Terry Cullen, Jen Coulter, Michelle LeBlanc, Cheryl Grace, and Amy Cabrera. The Stage Manager is Isabella Roselli. Jen Coulter did set design and construction. Volunteer coordinator is Rachel Anderson. Sound effects and promotion is done by Clayton Pennylegion.
“Farce of Nature” opens on Jan. 24. Show dates and times are Jan. 24, 25, 31 and Feb.1 at 8 p.m.; and Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour before the show and seating starts 30 minutes before each show.
Tickets for the show can be purchased online at www.bsllt.org or purchased at Lulu’s at 126 Main Street or Twin Light Creations at 136 Main Street. Ticket fees are $18 adults, $10 Seniors 65+, veterans, military, and students with ID, and $8 for children 12 and under. Seat reservations can be made by calling 228-467-9024 or email the Little Theatre. Reservations for seats are recommended for all ticket holders including season ticket holders to be able to accommodate the show’s audiences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.