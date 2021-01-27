Time is running out to get in on the “Hancock House Floats” competition, but the number of participants — and the number of prizes — is growing rapidly, organizers said.
“People here were so sad over Nereids being canceled and Seahorse being canceled and all that stuff,” Ruth’s Roots founder Elise Deano said earlier this month, so she and Kay Kell started the Hancock House Floats Facebook page and contest, offering prizes to Hancock County residents and business owners for the best Mardi Gras decorations.
“Just like you can put your kids in the car and go look around at Christmas lights, you can drive around and look at the house ‘floats,’” Deano said.
As of Tuesday, Deano said, “We have about 89 people registered from all over the county. Some of the houses are amazing. I’m kind of blown away.
“We now have 36 door prizes, not including the first-place prizes,” which include $500 for best decorated business float and $500 for best decorated house float.
Artist She Velasquez with Ashyri Paint Box will also be painting the winning house and business on an oyster shell.
So far, “Bay St. Louis has the biggest turn-out,” Deano said. “We literally will drive anywhere — we want everybody (in Hancock County) to be a part of it.
“Mayor (Mike) Favre donated a fantastic prize for the ‘Best of the Bay’ winner — for 25 people (he’ll prepare) shrimp & grits, gumbo, salad and pecan pie bread pudding, so we have challenged Waveland and Diamondhead to also come up with their own ‘Best Of’ prizes.”
The cost to register is just a canned food item for the free food bank at Ruth’s Roots. The group will also be placing “blessing boxes” with food elsewhere around the county — and you can register from home via the Hancock House Floats Facebook page.
“The deadline to register is Jan. 31, and the judging will be the next weekend, and then what I’m hoping to do is on Second Saturday, is go to Ruth’s Roots, where we’ll draw the door prizes and announce the winners,” Deano said.
“We’ll put the addresses up on the first day of February so that people can drive around and take a look at them. The more people the merrier, and the door prizes are really amazing — we have some incredible door prizes, so people need to get involved.”
Mardi Gras day this year will be on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
For more, go to the Hancock House Floats Facebook page.
