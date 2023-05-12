The first annual “Blues in Da Bay” festival is scheduled for this Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Train Depot.
“We in the Depot District, especially at the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum, are happy and proud to collaborate with Frank Strong to present Blues in Da Bay,” museum board member Lonnie Falgout said. “We appreciated meeting with Frank and his wife to give our input on what’s turning out to be this great event. They have spent a lot of time and effort to put this together, with free admission.”
The Blues in Da Bay fest is a single day, free admission, open air music festival with seven bands of various styles and genre of blues music. Additionally, the Bay-Waveland High School Jazz Band will be providing continuous musical entertainment during scheduled breaks between artists.
About 30 vendors will be onsite, offering arts, crafts, jewelry, food, drinks, and more; and there will be games available for free use during the day around the Depot grounds, including cornhole boards, yard bowling, horseshoes and more.
If you have a 3rd, 4th or 5th grader interested in learning music, Blues In Da Bay is sponsoring a harmonica workshop with lessons provided by Scott Albert Johnson! Sessions are first-come, first-serve.
Visit https://www.hancockarts.org/event-5224542 to register your child for the event.
The music line-up scheduled for Saturday includes:
• The Gold Crown Blues Band from 11 a.m.-noon.
• Big Al & the Heavyweights, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
• Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, 2-3 p.m.
• The Wolfe Johns Blues Band, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Jesse Loya, 5-6 p.m.
• Lucious Spiller, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Ghalia Volt, 8-9 p.m.
Blues In Da Bay is a non-profit whose mission is to provide financial assistance to first year band students toward leasing or purchasing musical instruments in addition to promoting community interest in blues music.
According to the group’s mission statement, “Our vision is to help ensure every prospective band student throughout Hancock County has access to a musical instrument by helping to reduce the financial burdens toward leasing or purchasing costs.”
For more, check out Blues in Da Bay on Facebook.
