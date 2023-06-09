The sugary white sands of Mississippi’s man-made and maintained beaches are one of the pleasures of coastal living in our state. But even residents who appreciate the convenience and beauty of our local beaches and the fishing and boating opportunities in the tea-colored Mississippi Sound, are sometimes enticed into making a trip eastward to spend time in the crystal clear waters along Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. From Gulf Shores to Pensacola Beach and Destin, those beaches that directly border the Gulf of Mexico have been drawing people from all over the South and beyond for decades.
As relaxing as it is to spend a few days on that beautiful coastline, everyone who visits the oceanfront needs to be aware of a potentially deadly hazard that occasionally lurks in those gorgeous waters. Rip currents were responsible for 195 deaths along the Alabama and Florida Panhandle coasts from 2002 through 2022 according to the National Weather Service (NWS). That’s more than all other weather-related fatalities combined for that region during that period.
Rip currents are powerful currents jetting seaward from the beach. They are generally from 10 to 200 feet wide. The strong current may end just beyond the surf line or it can extend as far as 200 yards offshore. With speeds up to five miles per hour, rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers seaward.
When swell, wave, wind, and bottom depth conditions are just right, multiple rip currents can form along the coastline. Rip currents along the beaches of Mississippi Sound are very rare. That’s because offshore barrier islands—Cat, Ship, Horn, and Petit Bois—break the Gulf’s incoming swell, keeping the waves in Mississippi Sound relatively low. Rip currents can form on the Gulf-side of our barrier islands.
However, many of the most popular and easily accessible beaches to the east in Alabama and on the Florida Panhandle are either on a barrier island (for example, Dauphin Island, Pensacola Beach, Navarre Beach) or on exposed mainland coastline (for example, Gulf Shores, Seaside).
If you have plans to visit the Alabama and Florida Panhandle beaches, check the Rip Current Risk posted on the website of the NWS Forecast Office in Mobile, www.weather.gov/mob/. Once you’re at the beach check for green, yellow, or red flags, which indicate rip current risk. If you see a red flag, stay out of the water. (A purple flag means that dangerous marine life such as jellyfish may present a hazard to swimmers.)
Sometimes beachgoers reason that they can get in the water if they can find a section of beach where there is less surf, and the water is relatively quiet compared to adjacent areas of breaking surf. This is exactly the wrong strategy. Such a seemingly quiet area might actually indicate the presence of a rip current.
According to NOAA’s Rip Current Safety program, “If caught in a rip current, swim sideways. Not a skilled swimmer? Flip onto your back & float. If you can, wave and yell to get the attention of lifeguards and people on shore to let them know you need help.”
And, if you see someone in trouble in a rip current, “Do not go in after them. Instead, call for help. Lifeguard not available? Throw them something that floats, but do NOT try to make the rescue yourself.” More information about rip currents, including a video specifically tailored to Gulf Coast beaches, is available at the NWS website https://www.weather.gov/safety/beach.
Being alert doesn’t mean being worried or stressed out. In fact, being aware of the situation can make for an even more enjoyable visit. That’s especially true for the next several days, June 9-12, as the NWS in Mobile estimates that the risk for rip currents will be low along the Alabama and Florida Panhandle beaches.
