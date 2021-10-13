The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre is coming back after the Covid shut down. The Board of Directors has chosen the comeback season to be ‘A Season of Comedies.”
To open the new season, the comedy hit is the iconic “The Beverly Hillbillies.” The show is scheduled to open on October 15, 2021.
Based on the rehearsals, laughter is promised throughout the show.
The show originated from the TV series created by Paul Henning. The playscript was adapted by David Rogers. The TV series was a top rated show for its nine-year run on TV.
The show’s cast includes Lex Mauffray, Lana Price, Sydney Grove, Michael Schultz, Clayton Pennylegion, Nancy Moynan, Genie Talbert, Terry Cullen, Chris Cochran, Syvia Hanes, Kimberly Schmotzer, Jonah Schmotzer, Irv Hansen, Jim Codling, Kellie Noel, Gail Trahan, and Karen West. The show is produced and directed by Cheryl Grace. Paul Bernard is the assistant director. Maggie Wooten is the stage manager. Assistant stage manager is Barry Newman.
Assisting in props, costumes, and show research are Paul Bernard and Gail Trahan. Dean Noel is in charge of set design and construction. Phillip Dutton will manage lights and sound. Clayton Pennylegion creates sound effects and cast poster. This promises to be a sell-out show!
“The Beverly Hillbillies” opens on Friday, October 15th. Doors open one hour before showtime. Seating starts 30 minutes before the show. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at bsllt.org or at 211 Main Street. Ticket fees are $20 for Adults. Fees for Seniors 65+, Active Military, First Responders, Veterans, and Students with ID are $14. Children 12 and under are $8.
Seating reservations can be made by calling the Little Theatre at 228-467-9024 or email the Little Theatre at info@bsllt.org.
Reservations for seats are recommended for all ticket holders including season ticket holders to be able to accommodate the show’s audiences. Call the Theatre if handicap seating is required.
The Little Theatre accepts check or cash when paying for tickets at the door.
“The Beverly Hillbillies” opens on Friday, October 15th. The Little Theatre has responded to the requests of the community to be able to accommodate audiences during this Covid time.
In response to the Covid pandemic, the Little Theatre will follow the following protocols for the show dates and times of October 15, 16, 22, 23 at 8 pm and Sundays, October 17 and 24 at 2pm: audience members will be required to present proof of Covid vaccine when arriving at the door or show negative test for Covid within 72 hours of attendance. Masks are optional. Children will be asked to present proof of negative test when arriving at the door.
Further, two shows have been added with different Covid protocols. On Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29 at 8pm, the protocols will be masks only.
The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre will continue to reassess attendance policies throughout the season. Stay updated with the Bay St. Louis Little Theatre on Facebook, Instagram, and website www.bsllt.org.
