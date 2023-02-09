The Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis will host its annual Chili/Mac & Cheese Cookoff this Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall.
Share your favorite chili and/or mac & cheese recipe and compete for the following awards (1st, 2nd,3rd ) 5 Alarm Hot & Spicy Winner, The Big Cheese, Best Presentation/Decoration, People’s Choice-vote with bucks.
"This year's chili cook off is going to be our biggest ever!” event chairman Dave Mayley said.
All proceeds from this event will benefit worthwhile projects of the Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis. All paper products and spoons will be provided as well as tables and chairs for each participating team.
Beverages will be available for purchase, so please, no outside drinks will be allowed. You will need to bring your own extension cords.
The cook-off will be held at the BSL Community Hall, located at 301 Blaize Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Estimated attendance for the event is approximately 700 people.
Event entry is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12. No one will be allowed into the event without a ticket. Additional tickets are $10. Please make checks payable to Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis and mail to: P.O. Box 2523, Bay St Louis, MS 39521.
For more information, call 504-701-5757 or email cynthia@casahancockcounty.org.
