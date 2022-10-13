Bay High School is pleased to present its 2022 Homecoming Court.
The court will be presented this Friday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Bay High’s football field, located at 750 Blue Meadow Rd., Bay St. Louis. The Homecoming Queen will be announced and crowned then.
The Homecoming Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The parade begins at Washington Street and Beach Boulevard, travels to Main Street, turns right onto Second Street, turns right onto Ulman Avenue, right onto Beach Boulevard and end back at Washington Street and Beach Boulevard where there will be a community pep rally and bonfire.
Freshman Homecoming Maids
Derriana Mariah-Lynn Dedeaux or Mariah
Mariah is the daughter of Nicole Eley-Fairconeture of Bay St. Louis and Derrick Dedeaux of Pass Christian.
Her hobbies include going fishing, hanging out with friends and family, and attending sporting events.
She is a member of the Bay High School Volleyball Team
Her future plans are to attend Ohio State University and study dentistry.
She will be escorted by her grandfather, Terry Eley.
Olivia Shenise Kilpatrick.
Olivia is the daughter of Katia Kilpatrick of Waveland
Her future plans are to are to attend a university and obtain a degree in business with a focus on marketing. She desires to be a marketing analyst.
She will be escorted by her brother, Terron Bedford.
Sophomore Homecoming Maids
Mackenzie Alyse Graham
Mackenzie is the daughter of Melissa and Allen Graham of Bay St. Louis.
Her hobbies include spending times with family and friends, going to the beach and watching Austin and Ally.
Her school activities and clubs are volleyball three years, soccer, two years and softball two years.
Her future plans are to be a member of an LSU athletic team and study physical therapy.
She will be escorted by her dad, Allen Graham.
Nadia Marie Lewis
Nadia is the daughter of GiGi Wheeler and Tyrone Lewis
Her hobbies include club volleyball.
Her school activities and clubs are Spanish club for one year, art club for one year, BHS volleyball for three years, and BHS soccer for two years.
Her future plans are to either go into the medical field or study marine biology.
She will be escorted by her Grandfather, Gary Elmer.
Junior Homecoming Maids
Leah Elizabeth Acosta
Leah is the daughter of Jennifer and Elfren Acosta of Bay St. Louis.
Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, shopping, painting, and going on sunset runs.
Her school activities and clubs are BHS Steppers for three years, soccer for three years, National Honor Society for one year and student council for one year.
Her future plans are to study dermatology at Louisiana State University.
She will be escorted by her father, Elfren Acosta.
Estella Paul Smith
Estella is the daughter of Jackie Odom of Bay St. Louis and Kevin Smith of Diamondhead.
Her hobbies include watching sunsets, hanging out with her friends, shopping, and listening to music.
Her school activities and clubs are being a Bay High Stepper for two years.
Her future plans are to attend Ole Miss and study nursing and one day become a travel labor and delivery nurse.
She will be escorted by her dad, Kevin Smith.
Senior Homecoming Maids
Brynn Alyce Compretta
Brynn is the daughter of Brenan and Miranda Compretta of Bay St. Louis.
Her hobbies include dancing and spending time with friends and family.
Her school activities and clubs are Bay High Steppers for three years, Hancock Youth Leadership Academy for one year, Prom Committee and Arabesque School of Dance Competition Team for 13 years.
Her future plans are to go to college and continue dancing.
She will be escorted by her dad, Brenan Compretta.
Katlyn Gabriella Cousins
Katlyn is the daughter of Kay Schuengel & Alex Gill of Waveland.
Her hobbies include photography, reading, and spending time with friends and family.
Her school activities and clubs are Bay High Stepper- four years, Class Representative - two years, National Honors Society - three years, Spirit Club - four years, and Prom committee - one year.
Her future plans are to attend the University of Mississippi and major in journalism with an emphasis on visual journalism. She desires to become a photojournalist for the New York Times or National Geographic one day and she has a goal of traveling the world.
She will be escorted by her stepfather, Alex Gill.
N’kiyah Alantis Duvernay
N’kiyah is the granddaughter of Dianne Frederick of Bay St. Louis and daughter of the late Nakira Duvernay.
Her hobbies include going on drives, listening to music, and hanging out with friends.
Her future plans are to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and major in forensics.
She will be escorted by her uncle, Robert Duvernay.
Anajah Renee' Laneaux
Anajah is the daughter of Melinda Jackson & Bryson Laneaux.
Her hobbies include sleeping, hanging out with her best friends and choreographing routines for the colorguard.
Her school activities and clubs are being a member of color guard for four years where she serves as Captain, yearbook for three years, National Honors Society, Class Secretary for four years and student ambassador.
Her future plans are to major in elementary education and travel as much as possible. One bucket list location to travel to is Japan.
She will be escorted by her oldest sister, Amajah Jackson.
Allison Renee Mauffray
Allison is the daughter of Renee and PJ Mauffray of Bay St Louis.
Her hobbies include dancing at Arabesque School of Dance and hanging out with her family.
Her school activities and clubs are BHS steppers for two years, BHS cheer for one year, National Honor Society and spirit club.
Her future plans are to attend college but she is undecided about her major of study or college of choice at this time.
She will be escorted by her dad, PJ Mauffray.
