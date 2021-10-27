The court will be presented at halftime of the game on Thursday, Oct. 28 and again at the dance on Friday. The queen will be announced at halftime presentation on Thursday. Kick off is 7 p.m. Senior night pre-game begins at about 6:15 p.m.
FRESHMAN MAIDS
Miss Lauren Blaine Feuerstein
Lauren is the daughter of Blaine and Dana Feuerstein of Bay Saint Louis. Lauren has played for the Gulf Coast United Futbol Club for the past 4 years and has also played in the Development Player League. She enjoys spending time with friends, walking on the beach and going on their boat. Lauren also loves to walk her dog, Bella. Lauren is currently a member of the Bay High Lady Tigers Soccer Team. She was a member of both the soccer and volleyball teams during her years at Bay Waveland Middle School. She also ran for the track team for one year. In the future, Lauren sees herself playing soccer at a junior college and then transferring to Mississippi State University to pursue a degree in Veterinary Medicine.
Miss Mackenzie Alyse Graham
Mackenzie is the daughter of Allen and Melissa Graham of Bay Saint Louis. Mackenzie likes to go the beach, hangout with friends and family. She also enjoys shopping. Mackenzie was a member of the Bay Waveland Middle School volleyball, soccer, and softball teams both years. She has continued to play all three sports here at Bay High. Mackenzies future plans are to attend LSU and play softball. She would like to earn a degree in physical therapy. Mackenzie can also see herself as a hairstylist.
SOPHOMORE MAIDS
Miss Deleah Michelle Bullock
Deleah is the daughter of Stephen and Roschelle Oliver of Bay Saint Louis. Outside of school Deleah plays year-round travel softball for the Gulf Coast Shockers. Deleah also loves attending church on Sundays and enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and teammates. Deleah has been a member of the Bay High Volleyball team and Lady Tiger Soccer team for both years of high school. She also played softball for 1 year. Deleah will also be inducted into the National Honor Society this year. After high school Deleah is planning to move on to a 2-year college to get her basics done and play softball. From there, she would like to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where she would like to study to be a nurse practitioner.
Miss Jaimie Madeline Nicole Snowden
Maddie is the daughter of Chris and the late Emily Snowden of Bay Saint Louis. Maddie loves to hang out with her friends and family. She also enjoys cooking, even though she knows it's an area of improvement for her. Maddie has been a member of the cheer, volleyball, and softball team’s here at Bay high for the past two years. Her future plans include attending college to pursue a degree in marketing or business law.
JUNIOR MAIDS
Miss Raegan Noel Lohman
Raegan is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Lohman of Bay Saint Louis. During her free time Raegan likes to hang out with her friends and family. Raegan was a member of the Bay High Cheer Squad her freshman year. Raegan would like to pursue a career in the medical field upon graduating from high school.
Miss Erielle Michaela Williams
Erielle is the daughter of Craig Labat of Pass Christian and Erica Williams of Waveland. Erielle enjoys going out to eat with her friends, sleeping, and shopping online. She also enjoys switching out her hair styles and making TikToks. Her future plans are to attend Dallas College Dental Hygiene Center to become a dental hygienist.
SENIOR MAID
Miss Aleyah Lauren-Grace Calomese
Aleyah is the daughter of Patrick and Shae Calomese of Bay St. Louis. Aleyah plays the bass guitar, piano, and sings for Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She is also a member of the Jr. NAACP. All four years here at Bay High School Aleah has been a member of the Lady Tigers Basketball and Volleyball Teams. Aleyah has served as a member of the Student Government for three years and has also been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for the past four years. Aleyah was also a cheerleader and member of the Youth Legislature for two years and a member of Interact and Drama Club for one year. Aleyah’s future plans include attending college on an athletic or academic scholarship and pursue a career in physical therapy.
Miss Madison Brooke Godbold
Madison is the daughter of Benji and Tara Godbold of Bay St. Louis. In her free time Madison enjoys playing the piano and ukulele, singing and exploring with her photography. Madison has been a member of the Bay High Volleyball team all four years of high school. She has also been a member of the Spanish Club for three years, Drama Club for two, and a member of the Lady Tiger Basketball team for one year. After Madison graduates high school, she plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi and pursue a degree in Marine Biology. Her dream is to work at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies and help with dolphin rescue.
Miss Semaj Robin-Kaymille Henry
Semaj is the daughter of Brittney Henry of Bay St. Louis. Semaj loves to crochet, listen to music, and change her hair a lot. Semaj has been a member of the Bay High Cheer Team for three years. Semaj is also a member of the Hancock Youth Leadership Academy and National Honor Society. Her future plans are to attend Mississippi State University and major in philosophy. Upon graduating college she would like to continue her studies in law school to become a medical malpractice attorney.
Miss Takira Tyjaé Lewis
Takira is the daughter of Tyra Lewis of Bay St. Louis. Takira is often seen volunteering her time for the football team and Coach Bosarge for sports medicine. All four years of high school Takira has been a member of both the Lady Tiger Basketball Team and the Track team. Her future plans include attending the University of Southern Mississippi to earn a degree in kinesiotherapy.
Miss Sadie Ellen Pohl
Sadie is the daughter of Richard and Dale Pohl of Bay St. Louis. Sadie is a very active member with the Theater at Wings Performing Arts. She also dances at The Dance Company. Sadie is a bassist and singer in Lemonpepper rock band and her church praise band. Sadie is also a member of the Main Street United Methodist church youth group. Sadie is the current student body president and has served her student government in some capacity for three years. She has been a varsity cheerleader for three years, a member of the Spanish club and Quiz Bowl team for two years, and a member of the tiger news team for one year. Sadie was also selected to be a member of the Hancock Youth Leadership Academy. Sadie also attends FCA and drama club as often as she hears her alarm clock to wake up on time. Sadie plans on going to college to study musical theater and earn her bachelor of fine arts. She will not hear back from schools until the spring, but she hopes to attend Ithaca College, Texas State University, or the University of Michigan. She wants to pursue a career as an actress and maybe one day become a choreographer. She also hopes to one day fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a published author.
FOOTBALL MAID
Miss Makayla Alicia Jones
Makayla is the daughter of Bruce and Jeanine Jones of Waveland. Makayla loves to sing and dance and hang out with her family. All through high school Makayla has been a helping hand in the school cafeteria. Makayla is unsure of her future plans, but we know whatever she chooses she will brighten the day of anyone she comes into contact with.
