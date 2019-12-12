Sea Coast Echo
The Arts Hancock County on Saturday hosted its annual Juried Exhibition Awards at Waveland's Ground Zero Hurricane Museum.
The event featured more than 50 pieces of art by 26 artists.
Paulette Dove served as juror of the event and presented more than $1,300 in awards.
Winners included:
- Best in show: Carolyn Busenlener for "Moods on the Bayou."
- Two-dimensional/Mixed Media category: First place went to Ann Madden for "Eat Fresh." Second place went to Melissa Brauen for "Emerging Territory."
- Photo/Digital category: First place went to Romi Voorhies for "Insemination."
- Second place went to Armand Doroux for "Cypress Sunset."
- Three-dimensional category:
First place went to Solange Ledwith for "Sky Meadow Sunrise."
Second place went to Regan Carney for "Pine Cone Heart."
Honorable mention went to Erin Perkins Curet for "Abundance Abound."
The exhibit will run through Dec. 14 at the Ground Zero Museum, located at 335 Coleman Ave. in Waveland.
Learn more about the Arts Hancock County at www.hancockarts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.