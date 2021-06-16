Ruth Ellen Rhodes, on Monday, June 14, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Dunbar Village in Bay St. Louis.
She was born in Michigan in 1921 and the eldest of five girls.
Ruth served in the U.S. Navy during WWII at Defense Mapping.
Ruth’s nephew, Theo Reshew, said that defense mapping is a branch of the government that maps the ocean floor for the Navy, to track where the ships are and where they’re going.
“Back in those days, they would hand draw the maps,” he said. “All the sisters worked at the mapping agency at one time or another. That’s how they met their husbands.”
They still have mapping agencies today, just more technologically advanced, Theo said.
Ruth joined the Civil Service after the War, staying at Defense Mapping until retirement
She was married to CDR Thomas Rhodes for 50 years until his death in 2015.
She has two children, Stephanie Lucas and Billy Jenkins; and three step-children; Caroline Rhodes, Valerie Rhodes, and Buddy Rhodes.
“My stepmother was the queen,” Caroline said. “She was glamourous. I don’t care if she was going out to do the gardening, she was glamorous. She was a glamorous individual.”
Caroline said that Ruth took care of her younger sisters, and was known as the matriarch of the family who took care of everything.
“Glamour was her hallmark,” she said.
Theo described Ruth as “very flamboyant,” just like her sisters.
She saved the family, got them out of Michigan and brought them to Washington, he said.
“Wherever the sisters went, they all followed each other,” Theo said. “The sisters didn’t do anything without her approval. She (Ruth) was a great aunt and helped to bring the family together for special occasions.”
Caroline said that Ruth moved to Diamondhead in 1994.
Ruth said that she doesn’t mind turning 100 years old and said she plans on seeing 101.
“I don’t know how I got to be 100, but I got there,” she said.
