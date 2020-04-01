Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre on Wednesday signed an order establishing a temporary mandatory curfew and issuance of a “Safer-At-Home” order in an effort to further combat the spread of COVID-19 in Bay St. Louis.
According to the order, all non-essential businesses whose business requires contact of less than six feet apart, including, but not limited to, personal care and grooming businesses, tattoo parlors, spas, exercise studios, massage parlors, fitness centers and facilities, health clubs, nail salons, barber shops, cross-training gyms, beauty parlors and salons, gyms, and other similar businesses located in the city of Bay St. Louis shall close and suspend operations, effective April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
It is further ordered that all restaurants, bars, and dining establishments in Bay St. Louis shall continue to remain closed, with the only exception being that these businesses may provide take-out, curbside, pick-up, delivery, or drive-thru services as allowed by law. In-house, on-premise, or dine-services (regardless of whether inside or outside) are not allowed.
Public lodging establishments within the city of Bay St. Louis, which includes hotels, motels, short-term rentals, and similar type businesses and operations may provide temporary lodging or rental of rooms, but shall temporarily not exceed the bed capacity, the order states.
The order also “strongly” recommends that businesses offer hand sanitizer or a similar type disinfectant to customers and all common areas must be sanitized on a regular basis and adhere to guidelines issued by the CDC and MSDH.
The public neighborhood parks will remain open and people are asked to adhere to social distance guidelines (staying at least six feet away from others) and avoiding gathering in groups of 10 or more, the order states.
The order also urges residents to take personal responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to regulations and guidelines including: Social distance guidelines; avoiding groups in excess of ten or more people; regular and proper hand-washing and personal hygiene.
The order also institutes a curfew in Bay St. Louis from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day of week until further notice.
This curfew applies to all persons with the exception of the following: Public safety officers; persons working for federal, state, and local government or law enforcement; persons employed by a hospital, urgent care type facility, medical clinic, laboratory, physician’s office or ambulatory service; persons going to and from work as permitted; persons suffering a health or medical emergency who are traveling to a medical facility; individuals traveling through the city along I-10 or Hwy. 90 who do not stop in the city; and persons involved in the provisions of services of an “essential business” as listed in Gov. Tate Reeves Executive Order 1463.
According to the order, violations of this executive order may be subject to misdemeanor prosecution in according with, including, but not limited to Miss. Code 45-17-9 and Miss. Code 33-15-43.
This order shall remain in effect until amended, rescinded, or superseded by another applicable mayoral proclamation or executive order or the termination of the current and ongoing state of emergency related to this pandemic.
