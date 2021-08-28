By 4 p.m. on Saturday, with Hurricane Ida barreling toward the Gulf Coast, Old Town Bay St. Louis was quiet. The outdoor tables at the Ugly Pirate had been turned over, so the wind couldn't get under them and turn them into missiles. The marina was virtually empty and most of the downtown businesses were closed, save for Dan B.'s, the sole bastion of music and laughter. Battened down and boarded up, the Bay was hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.
"Somewhere down the road, somebody put the word out that we were shutting down at 10 o'clock this morning," Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said Saturday, which wasn't true, he said, but considering we're facing yet another storm, maybe not such a bad idea.
Late on Saturday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center still predicted Ida would hit the Louisiana coast somewhere near Morgan City, likely as a Category 4 storm, but Tropical Storm and Surge warnings were still in effect for the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast.
"I think the wind, we're going to be okay with," Favre said. "That tidal surge, though, is still expected in that nine-foot range. We're still gonna have a lot of water coming in. Maybe not as much as Zeta brought in, but a lot. …We're definitely preparing for everything and hoping for the best."
Out on Hwy. 90, traffic was still moving briskly, but most of the businesses were closed. At Hwy. 90 and Main, the Clark's Shell station was boarded up, the pumps closed. Across the highway at 90 and Blue Meadow, Keith's Super Store was open and had customers lined up around the building for gas and groceries.
Farther west, La Chula's was closed, but Avocado's just across the highway was doing a brisk business as folks crowded in for the last enchiladas and margaritas they might see for a few days.
Most of the plaza parking lots in Bay St. Louis and Waveland were filled not with customers' cars, but boats hastily pulled from marinas and RVs and classic cars moved to "higher ground" away from low-lying areas.
As of 4 p.m., the NHC's satellite imagery indicated that Ida's maximum sustained winds had ramped up to about 105 mph and it was "expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane
when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday."
"If it continues the path that it's on, we should be good," Favre said. "Again, we should see a large tidal surge. We do have an evacuation of our low-lying areas which the county put out yesterday. Right now, we're just sitting it out waiting, but it's a beautiful day. I guess this is the calm before the storm."
