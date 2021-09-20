The Bay St. Louis Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two people wanted for questioning in an assault that took place in a local restaurant last week.
At around 1:38 a.m. on Sept. 13, the woman allegedly assaulted a patron at Waffle House and the man was in a verbal altercation at the restaurant and then displayed a firearm before they both left the scene in a gray 2001 GMC Yukon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-466-5475 or you can also contact MS Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/523 or call 1-877-787-5898.
