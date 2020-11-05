Bay St. Louis police on Thursday assisted the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting a Louisiana man accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend to death.
Dennis Sheppard, 57, of Harvey, La., was arrested without incident Thursday at the Bay St. Louis Motel 6, authorities said. He was charged with second-degree murder in the death on Monday of 39-year-old Jyra Holmes in Jefferson Parish, police said.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office determined Holmes died of asphyxia by strangulation, according to the police.
Sheppard was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he was being held without bond on Thursday, pending extradition back to Jefferson Parish, according to sheriff’s records.
