The Bay St. Louis City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to move forward with the issuance of a $6.5 million general obligation bond, with up to 60 percent delegated for needed projects, as determined by the council, in Wards 5 and 6.
Prior to the discussion and public forum on the bond, Councilman Jeffrey Reed gave a presentation on the general obligation bond:
"I am not against the bond. Think it's progress for our city and get some projects done in each district," Reed said. "We're talking about six-and-a-half million. The seven of us are trying to decide with the funds and where to allot the fundings."
Reed said the council is looking at it on a per need basis.
"I don't think none of the districts have needs, according to the definition in the Oxford dictionary, because the word 'need' means the lack of something wanted, urgent want, something that's essential, absolutely necessary such as air, water, or food," Reed said. "So I don't think we're funding air, water or food. So we don't have projects that have need, we have projects that have merit."
Reed said that the word "want is a strong desire for something and it's something that you don't absolutely need, but will make life much easier."
Reed suggested to the council that it use those definitions when deciding projects in each ward.
Reed suggested that the city allot some of the funding to each district and let the councilmen make the decision about how much to allot to the other wards for their projects of merit.
Councilman Doug Seal said that some of the documents had some incorrect data. Reed concurred.
City attorney Heather Smith said that it was caught earlier, it has been updated and the council just might not have the copies yet.
"Those are just your template documents, so you're approving to send those, so there's nothing to fill out at this point," Smith said.
Seal said that he would "not vote to approve a bond until it's completed."
Smith said that the council is voting on the resolution to issue the bond and send it to market so it can be priced, not specific numbers yet.
Tuesday night's vote was for a resolution about whether to go forward with the bond resolution, $6.5 million with parameters of 20 years and not to exceed a certain interest rate amount.
Councilman Gary Knoblock said he would not want to vote on a bond until the means of paying it back is finalized and said he would also like to see how the Dec.17 vote for the two percent sales tax increase goes.
He also added that the city does not have a list of ward-specific projects, which he said he would like to see prior to voting and how the new board of supervisors vote on the road and bridge allotments next year.
"I'm not against the bond, I want to know what we're going to do with that money before we go out and borrow it," Knoblock said.
Councilman Gene Hoffman asked that, if the council votes to approve the resolution, when would the council vote on the bond itself?
Butler Snow bond attorney Elizabeth Thomas told the council that the city resolution would give approval to go to market.
"When the underwriter and your financial advisor said that it could be prudent, that could be in December or January," she said. "The resolution as it stands now gives the authority to approve those parameters to the mayor and city clerk. You're approving the issuance of the bond. You are not on the hook until it is issued. The bond is not issued until it is sold and closed."
Once the resolution is passed, Thomas said, the city's portion is done. The development bank has to approve it at its December meeting and then go to the market.
Jason Thomas, with Municipal Advisors of Mississippi, said the city is not "on the hook until you execute a bond purchase agreement," and "until the documents are executed with all the blanks filled in," which won't happen until the bonds are priced.
He added that there's not normally another step in the process for the council.
Mayor Mike Favre said that the matter of the bond has been discussed for "months" and there are still workshops to be had to determine where the money is going.
The council discussed how to distribute the funding in the city's wards and which wards are in need of more work.
Seal said that, right now, there is a greater need in some areas than others.
Councilman Josh DeSalvo said that 25 miles of the city's unpaved roads are in Ward 6.
"I'm not asking for anything in my ward other than what I see as a necessity," he said. "A good street to travel down when it rains and not sliding around, getting your car dirty and getting stuck."
Reed suggested giving each district an equal amount and letting the council members work together to decide this is "how I want to help Ward 5 and 6, this is what I want to give to them."
DeSalvo said he gets calls every day from his constituents about the status of the roads.
"And we're going to save money, the millage value is going to keep rising like it has been," he said. "The millage value has increased because of improvements and development."
DeSalvo suggested a 60/40 split.
"It would give every councilman a chance to do something in their ward and get the worst wards fixed, five and six," he said. "A lot of people, if you ask them, they didn't want to be annexed. The city came and got them. But they were promised like services. You can call it a need, a want, or whatever, but they were promised the same services the rest of the city's residents had."
DeSalvo said he would "hate to make a deal after the fact" and see "what's left in the kitty."
"I think that would be a bad deal," he said. "I think it's better to commit upfront and everyone feeling like they're giving something to the constituents and we give the people what they promised back when it was annexed."
Reed said that he would make "generous" decisions when it came to Wards 5 and 6, but "you take care of home first and then you be generous."
"And sometimes when we vote, we got to look at what's best, not just what's best for each ward, but the city overall," DeSalvo said. "The city overall prospering means everybody's going to prosper. There's a lot of projects that don't benefit my ward specifically, but I'm going to vote for it because I think that's what is best for the city."
Favre said that he would not have proposed the bond if he didn't think the city had a way of paying it back and still allowing for funding to be allotted to the city's reserve funds.
Several residents spoke during public forum. Several of them asked the council to have a list of projects completed prior to voting on the bond.
Several Ward 6 residents told the council that one, they "did not ask to be annexed," and are asking for needs such as better roads, more areas for children to play, etc.
Jason Thomas told the council that the city does need to have a plan on how it will spend the money and how quickly. The federal government requires that the proceeds from a bond such as this be spent within three years, he added.
Favre said that Tuesday's vote is to move forward with the bond. Between now and the time the money becomes available, the council can compose its list of projects.
Councilman Larry Smith, via phone, made the motion to approve the resolution authorizing the issuance of a general obligation bond. DeSalvo seconded the motion.
Prior to a vote, there was more discussion amongst council members about having a definite list with pricing made before the a vote on a resolution.
Seal asked if the council would have any other role after passing a resolution.
Jason Thomas said that the council gives the mayor the authority to approve a final issuance within the parameters of the resolution.
"You can always go back and withdraw that resolution, like any other resolution you have," he said. "But, when it comes time to sell the bonds, there will be a day called pricing day. They will go out and actively sell to institutional buyers that morning and come back with a final scale on the interest rate on the each maturity of the bond is, what the maturity amount is, and what the yield is. And that will be presented back to the administration to sign."
He said there's no provision where the council can come back and take a look at it.
The council also discussed how to divide the bond and DeSalvo suggested a 60/40 split.
The motion was amended to include a 60/40 split, with the larger portion going to Wards 5 and 6.
Reed said that he didn't think that was "fair."
"Our constituents voted for us to control those purse strings and I think that you should let each councilman decide what they're going to do," Reed said.
Knoblock told DeSalvo he was trying to "hijack the whole procedure."
"I think what you're doing is totally not right and it's not right for the rest of the city," Knoblock said. "I can't vote for that. I represent the whole city and I will not sanction that. And if other councilmen votes for it, they're going to be hurting their own district."
Seal said that he thinks the biggest need is in "Wards 5 and 6."
Smith agreed to amend the motion to up to a 60/40 split, and if it's unused, can be delegated to other projects in the city.
The motion states, "motion to approve the resolution authorizing the issuance of a general obligation bond not to exceed $6.5 million, with it being up to a 60/40 split, Wards 5 and 6 get the 60, the other four wards get the 40, based on project needs to be determined by the council. And cap the interest at four percent."
Smith suggested that the council split the motion, because the resolution has nothing to do with how the city spends its money.
The first motion involved the 60/40 split and was made by Hoffman. Seal seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
The second motion was to approve the resolution for the issuance of the general obligation bond not to exceed $6.5 million and not to exceed four percent net interest cost. Knoblock made the motion which was seconded by Hoffman. The motion passed unanimously.
In other action:
• The council finalized Dec. 17 as the date for the proposed two-percent food and beverage tax. The council voted unanimously in February to approve a resolution to ask the Mississippi Legislature to approve the submission of a Local/Private boll to authorize a two percent bar and restaurant tax within the city. The money would be used for tourism, parks and recreation in the city. The Legislature approved the bill in its regular session this year. Bay St. Louis residents will once again be asked to head to the polls on Dec. 17 to vote on the measure and 60 percent of the voters would have to cast ballots in favor of it in order for it to pass.
