Bay High School Principal Amy Yarborough Necaise was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor shoplifting, Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said.
“Judge Desmond Hoda signed the warrant,” Prendergast said. “Dr. Necaise turned herself in this morning and was released at the department on a $500 cash bond.”
The charge stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred at the Waveland Walmart on Sunday.
Prendergast said Necaise was allegedly using the self-checkout and some items in her bag did not get scanned in.
Walmart management pressed the charges, he said.
Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees officials on Tuesday declined to comment, pending the outcome of the investigation.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in Waveland Municipal Court, Prendergast said.
