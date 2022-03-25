The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Willie Fred Blakely of Perkinston, Stone County, MS.
He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey uniform shirt and blue pants.
He was last seen Friday, March 25th, at about 4:00 am, in the 1400 block of Wire Rd in Stone County.
Willie Fred Blakely is believed to be in a 2004, Gold, Ford, Explorer Sport-Trac, bearing tag STA-7882 MS traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Willie Fred Blakely suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Fred Blakely, contact Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-7251.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.