The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Willie Fred Blakely of Perkinston, Stone County, MS.

He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey uniform shirt and blue pants.

He was last seen Friday, March 25th, at about 4:00 am, in the 1400 block of Wire Rd in Stone County.

Willie Fred Blakely is believed to be in a 2004, Gold, Ford, Explorer Sport-Trac, bearing tag STA-7882 MS traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Willie Fred Blakely suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Fred Blakely, contact Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-7251.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.